St. Cloud Man Found Not Guilty of Rape

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in February has been acquitted of the crime. A Stearns County jury has found 35-year-old Robert Vogel not guilty of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion.

According to the charging complaint, the woman said she went to Vogel's house on February 9th. Shortly after arriving, the woman said Vogel propositioned her for sex but she said no. She told police the sexual advances continued and she repeatedly told Vogel she didn't want to have sex with him.