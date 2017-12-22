St. Cloud Man Facing Drug Charges After Police Search Home

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested for suspected drug activity.

St. Cloud police say at 7:00 a.m. Thursday officers assigned to the Community Outpost Services (COPS) Unit and the Campus Area Police Services (CAPS) Unit executed a search warrant in the 300 Block of 3rd Avenue South. The warrant was the result of on-going investigations into suspicious activity and suspected drug activity happening at a home in that block.

Police say a number of drugs were found in the home, including 14 pounds of Marijuana, four pounds of edible Marijuana, and 48.5 grams of Cocaine. Along with $11,000 in cash.

Thirty-three-year old Sonephet Khamluanglat of St. Cloud, was present at the home when the search warrant was executed and was taken into custody. Khamluanglat was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he was held for court on the charges relating to 2nd Degree Controlled Substance, and 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.