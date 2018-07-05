ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces assault charges after allegedly beating his fiance. Forty-six-year-old Ray Jones was arrested Monday.

According to the criminal complaint the victim called police saying she had been beaten by Jones and that she could barely walk.

While in route, officers received a call from a neighbor of the victim, who was calling on her behalf, saying the victim no longer wanted the police to show up as Jones "was back and would kill her if he saw police."

Authorities arrived to find the victim crying and hesitant to talk to authorities.

Court records show Jones became angry with the woman Sunday night and punched her on the side of her stomach and legs, after he found another mans number in her phone. The two went to bed and the argument continued the next morning, where Jones allegedly grabbed her by the neck and chocked her until she couldn't breathe.

The victim told police the marks on her body were from a rash and surgery, and asked not to take Jones into custody because she believed "he would get out and things would be worse for her."