St. Cloud Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with sexually molesting a 15-year-old girl over a period of months dating back to January.

Fifty-five-year-old David Lenarz Jr. is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15-years-old while in a position of authority, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and stalking.

According to the criminal complaint, Lenarz was a friend of the girl's family and was allowed to have a parental role over the girl. She would spend time at Lenarz' home and help with maintaining his land.

The girl told investigators that in January or February, Lenarz was driving the girl to her youth group when he sexually touched her groin area over her yoga pants. In another instance, Lenarz is accused of touching the girl underneath her bra.

Court records show Lenarz told the girl she should try modeling and gave her a name and number of a woman who would help her. The girl was asked and provided nude photos of herself to the phone number provided which investigators later learned was his cell phone.

When the girl started dating a school-aged boy, Lenarz would make repeated comments about assaulting people who had made comments about her. The girl also said Lenarz began parking outside of her home and was intercepting phone and social media messages.

Authorities say they found numerous electronics in his home including computers and cell phones, including the girl's phone he had taken from her. Police say they saw handwritten notes with the girl's social media account usernames, passwords and password to her cell phone. Police confiscated the items and say nude photos of the girl were found on his phone.

The girl's mother added that when she noticed inappropriate text messages between Lenarz and her daughter she confronted him. Police say Lenarz told the mom that the girl's phone was hacked.