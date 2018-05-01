St. Cloud Man Charged With Driving Teen to Minnesota for Sex

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces a 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct charge after he allegedly drove to Alabama to pick up a 13-year-old girl and then had sex with her.

Nineteen-year-old Brady Christiansen is accused of driving to the girl's house and picking her up at midnight on March 16th, then driving her back to a Waite Park hotel.

Lee County Sheriff's officials in Alabama contacted Waite Park Police the following day about a runaway girl believed to be with Christiansen and that they were at the Asteria Inn.

Officers responded and made contact with Christiansen who said he was with his girlfriend. Police interviewed the girl who allegedly said they had intercourse twice, once on the drive back and once in the hotel room.

Christiansen said he had been talking to the girl for a few weeks beforehand.

According to investigators, he ultimately admitted to having sex with the girl, knowing she was 13 and admitting he knew it was wrong.