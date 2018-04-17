St. Cloud Man Charged With Assaulting Woman Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault and one count of domestic assault by strangulation after an incident early Sunday.

A woman told investigators she got into an argument with her live-in boyfriend over who she was texting. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Joseph Brown grabbed the woman's phone, slapped her in the face, grabbed her neck and began squeezing as he pushed her down onto the bed. The woman said she had trouble breathing, her vision got fuzzy and thought Brown was going to kill her.

The woman yelled to her juvenile daughter to call 911.

Officers arrived and noticed red marks on the woman's neck and cheekbone.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Court records show he has previous convictions for domestic assault in Winona County and simple battery against a family member in the state of Georgia.