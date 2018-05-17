St. Cloud Man Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend and Mother

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces several charges after a domestic assault call on Mother's Day. According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Richardo Williams threw punches at his girlfriend and his mother after he was asked to leave the home.

St. Cloud Police were called to the home by Williams' 12-year-old brother just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. The child told police Williams got upset when he was told to leave and began punching his girlfriend.

The boy then got his mother out of the shower to help.

When the mother tried to pull Williams away from his girlfriend, he allegedly threw her down on the bed and began punching her.

As the brother tried to call 911, Williams allegedly grabbed the phone and threatened to slap the boy.

Police arrived and learned Williams had a no-contact order stemming from two convictions in April on domestic assault and 4th-degree assault.

Police say Williams was combative and tried to fight with arresting officers. He was booked into the Stearns County Jail on four charges of domestic assault, three charges of violating a no-contact order within 10-years of two or more convictions, interference with a 911 call and interfering with police.