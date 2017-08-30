St. Cloud Man Charged in July Shooting [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been charged and arrested in a July shooting in north St. Cloud.

20-year-old Willie White Jr is charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a shooting around 9:00 p.m. on July 26 at a business in the 400 block of 9th Avenue North.

Police say a camera was found at the business that captured the entire incident. In the video, White was seen walking towards the victim who was sitting in a car. He then gestured at the victim to follow him, which the victim did.

As the victim rounded the corner of the business White raised a gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim is then seen running away from White, grabbing his leg and applying pressure to it.

Officers later found two shell casings in the area consistent with the shooting. White has a criminal history including 3rd Degree Assault, and 1st Degree Burglary.