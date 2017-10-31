St. Cloud Man Charged In BB Gun Threat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of terroristic threats after he allegedly pointed a gun at several people early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Go For It Gas station on Ninth Avenue South in St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint 20-year-old Osman Ibrahim was with a group of people when he pointed a gun at one of them as they were leaving the gas station. The victim feared for his safety and called police.

Police say when they arrived they say Ibrahim put something in his pocket as he was getting into another vehicle. Police ordered Ibrahim to get out of the car, who refused to obey. He was forced out of the car, brought to the ground and handcuffed. During this process police say they saw a gun sticking out of his pocket. The gun was later determined to be a BB gun.

Authorities say they also smelled alcohol coming from Ibrahim and in talking to him learned he was underage.

Ibrahim was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. Along with the terroristic threats, he is also charged with a gross misdemeanor of unlawfully carrying BB gun in a public place.