St. Cloud Man Charged After Woman’s Teeth Knocked Out [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested late Friday after allegedly knocking out the teeth of his live-in girlfriend.

Thirty-four-year-old Earvin Jefferson is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault and one count of felony 3rd-degree assault causing great bodily harm.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 700 block of 17th Street south just before 10:00 p.m. on an assault in progress. When they arrived, police talked with a woman who had a split lip and blood forming around her mouth.

The woman said when she got out of the shower, Jefferson was upset and accused her of cheating on him. Records show Jefferson went through the woman's phone and slammed it on the kitchen table, damaging it. When the woman tried to get the phone back, she said Jefferson punched her in the mouth, breaking her teeth.

Jefferson admitted to officers that he argued with the woman, but said she was hitting him and when he put his arm up to block the woman, she was hit with the phone.

Police say Jefferson's story doesn't match-up with the force needed to knock out the woman's teeth.

Jefferson has previous domestic assault convictions from 2016.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9th.