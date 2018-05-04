St. Cloud Man Arrested in Moorhead Drug Bust

MOORHEAD — The SWAT Team and DEA arrested two men at the Super 8 in Moorhead Wednesday in a large scale drug investigation.

25-year-old Dimitri Accardo-Rainey of St. Cloud and 24-year-old Richard Staples Jr. of Moorhead were taken into custody without incident.

Police seized approximately one pound of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine, and a .22 caliber semi-automatic gun. Both men are facing numerous drug charges.

Accardo-Rainey is also wanted for making terroristic threats in Stearns County.

The men are being held in the Clay County Jail.