St. Cloud Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car from Dealership

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is facing felony charges for allegedly driving away with a car from a St. Cloud dealership. St. Cloud Police Commander Brett Mushatt says the incident began when the suspect walked into the dealership -- iDeal Motors -- in the 1600 block of Highway 23 east at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

He said he wanted to take the vehicle for a test drive and get it checked out, and four hours later when had hadn't returned yet staff called police and reported the vehicle stolen.

Officers finally found the vehicle at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday and arrested 19-year-old Michael Pobuda of St. Cloud. Mushatt says it was determined that he gave the dealership a false name when he took the vehicle, but he was, in fact, the same man.

A second person, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the stop, 19-year-old Ronald Smith of Waite Park was also arrested.

Pobuda and Smith are both facing a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

Two other passengers were in the car, one was cited for an unrelated incident and the other was released.