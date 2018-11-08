St. Cloud Man Arrested After Sex-Trafficking Investigation

ST. CLOUD-- A sex-trafficking investigation has led to an arrest in St. Cloud.

The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force says the month-long investigation followed the trafficking of an adult female victim that happened at multiple places in St. Cloud. They arrested 36-year-old Iyontay Williams of St. Cloud on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams is being held on several counts of solicitation, inducement, and promotion of prostitution or sex-trafficking.