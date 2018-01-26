St. Cloud Man Arrested After Police Chase

ST. CLOUD -- A man is in custody on several charges after leading St. Cloud Police on a chase early Friday morning.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says just after midnight, officers found a vehicle at 13th Avenue and 18th Street South in St. Cloud. The car was being driven by 32-year-old Lance Olson of St. Cloud. Officers tried to stop Olson, who was wanted on several charges, he refused to stop and a chase began.

Police eventually lost sight of Olson, then found he hit another car at the intersection of 33rd Street South and Roosevelt Road. Olson ran on foot from that crash, the other vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Cloud, who suffered minor injuries, he was taken to the hospital.

Officers found Olson in the 3100 block of Roosevelt and took him into custody. He's in Stearns County Jail on charges of Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, 4th Degree DUI, Criminal Vehicular Operation, Driving After Revocation and Failing to Stop at an Accident.