St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Mother

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is being held on suspicion of a few charges after an incident where authorities say he assaulted his mother.

St. Cloud Police say just after 10:40 a.m. Friday, they were called to the 900 block of Savannah Avenue on a knife complaint. There they learned 20-year-old Joshua Staebler had allegedly assaulted his 55-year-old mother by pushing her to the ground.

Police say Staebler then grabbed two knives and threatened the victim with them, though never physically used them against her. She did have some minor injuries but did not require medical attention.