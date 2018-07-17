St. Cloud Man Accused of Sexually Molesting Young Girls [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three felony counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a significant relationship with children under 16-years-old.

Sixty-six-year-old Mark Mjolhus is accused of sexually touching three young girls at his home over the last few years.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the girls, all under the age of 10, told investigators that Mjolhus had touched their vaginas on multiple occasions, including in the bathtub and in the living room of his home.

Records show the alleged sexual abuse occurred when the girls were as young as five and six-years-old.