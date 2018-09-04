St. Cloud Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Boy

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man is being held in the Benton County Jail on $100,000 bail for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told police he was with 45-year-old Edward Krasky at Southside Park in Sauk Rapids when the assault happened.

Court records show the boy and Krasky are considered household members or family.

The boy said Krasky sexually assaulted him and when he told Krasky to stop, the man tried to push him into the river, said the boy should be dead, and that he was going to kill him. The boy also said Krasky hit him in the face.

Krasky told investigators he was with the boy at the park on August 16th but denied sexually assaulting him.

Krasky has a history of sexual assault against children. he has a conviction from 2008 in Kandyohi County where he assaulted a 16-year-old victim.

Krasky is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in this case.