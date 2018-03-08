St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Woman
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Vogel is accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in February.
St. Cloud Police were called Monday to interview a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted.
According to the charging complaint, the woman said she went to Vogel's house on February 9th. Shortly after arriving, the woman said Vogel propositioned her for sex but she said no. Records show the sexual advances continued and the victim repeatedly told Vogel she didn't want to have sex with him. Vogel is accused of removing the woman's pants and forcing sex on her.
Police later recorded a phone call between Vogel and the woman and heard him admit that she repeatedly told him no.
Vogel's next court appearance is scheduled for March 22nd.