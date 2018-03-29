St. Cloud Leads the Way in New Home Construction
UNDATED -- St. Cloud led the way last year for new home construction in Stearns and Benton County.
The Central Minnesota Builders Association says there were a total of 109 single-family home permits in St. Cloud in 2017. That was followed by Sartell with 52, Sauk Rapids with 29, and Cold Spring with 24.
Other Area Cities:
St. Augusta - 16
St. Joseph - 16
Rice - 9
Foley - 6
Rockville - 3
Waite Park - 2
There was a total of 269 new homes built in the ten area cities the CMBA tracks. That's down from the 316 built-in 2016.
Previous years number of homes built:
2015 - 242 new homes
2014 - 247 new homes
2013 - 195 new homes
As for multifamily units, or apartment buildings, Sartell had four permits for a total of 200 units, and Waite Park had one for another 66 units.