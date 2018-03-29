St. Cloud Leads the Way in New Home Construction

UNDATED -- St. Cloud led the way last year for new home construction in Stearns and Benton County.

The Central Minnesota Builders Association says there were a total of 109 single-family home permits in St. Cloud in 2017. That was followed by Sartell with 52, Sauk Rapids with 29, and Cold Spring with 24.

Other Area Cities:

St. Augusta - 16

St. Joseph - 16

Rice - 9

Foley - 6

Rockville - 3

Waite Park - 2

There was a total of 269 new homes built in the ten area cities the CMBA tracks. That's down from the 316 built-in 2016.

Previous years number of homes built:

2015 - 242 new homes

2014 - 247 new homes

2013 - 195 new homes