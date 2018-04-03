St. Cloud Lawyer to Fill Judgeship in Wadena

ST. PAUL -- Governor Mark Dayton has named a St. Cloud lawyer to one of four judicial vacancies in Minnesota's Seventh District.

Doug Clark joins three other lawyers to fill seats in Moorhead, Wadena and Fergus Falls. Clark will be chambered in Wadena County.

Clark is a lawyer at Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance where he primarily handles cases in housing law, criminal issues, governmental benefits and social security. He was previously an attorney and supervising attorney for the St. Cloud Office of Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance.

Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District covers 10 counties in central and northwestern Minnesota including Stearns and Benton Counties.