St. Cloud Law Firm Opens Monticello Location
MONTICELLO -- A St. Cloud-based law firm has opened a new office in Monticello.
Quinlivan & Hughes' new location is at 305 Cedar Street. The law firm has been in the space for about a month.
Ron Brandenburg is a Quinlivan & Hughes shareholder. He says the law firm has been looking at the Monticello area for another location for a long time.
"We've been interested in expanding to the area for a while and saw this great opportunity to further invest in communities that we care about. This enables us to help fill what we've been told is a need for comprehensive legal services in Monticello and the surrounding communities of Big Lake and Becker to Elk River and Rogers."
The law firm has been working with clients in the Monticello area for years. Two of the attorneys who work at the Monticello location also live in the area.
Quinlivan & Hughes offers a wide variety of legal services in the areas of business and employment law, trust and estate planning, real estate law, insurance defense and government liability.
The law firm was established nearly a century ago, it's the oldest and largest law practice in Central Minnesota.