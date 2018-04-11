St. Cloud Housing Market Is Good; Jobs Are Still Available [AUDIO]

St. Cloud State Economist King Banaian joined me on WJON today. We talked about where the St. Cloud Housing market is, the job market, retail, pressure for medical care and more. King says the 860 jobs that will be lost due to the expected closing of Electrolux will cause many of those employees to move out of the St. Cloud area of find other jobs in manufacturing or possible in retail with Cosco. Listen to King's comments below.

King Banaian is an Economic Professor, and Dean School of Public Affairs at St. Cloud State and President of the EDA. King joins me monthly on WJON for updates on the local, state and national economy.