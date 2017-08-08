St. Cloud Hospital Ranked One of the Best in Nation

ST. CLOUD -- If you need medical help, you live in the right area according to a recent ranking of over 4,500 hospitals.

The annual ranking put together by US News and World Report looked at how hospitals handled 9 different surgeries and chronic conditions:

Colon Cancer surgery

Lung Cancer surgery

COPD

Heart failure

Heart bypass surgery

Aortic valve surgery

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Knee replacement

Hip replacement

St. Cloud Hospital stood out with a top rating for treating every procedure in the overall ranking. St. Cloud Hospital was one of only 3 hospitals in Minnesota that received this distinction, Mayo Clinic, and Abbott Northwestern were the other two.

St. Cloud Hospital is also ranked in the top 50 in the country in urology, pulmonology, geriatrics and diabetes care.