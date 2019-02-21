St. Cloud Hospital Holding Surgery Open House

ST. CLOUD -- The largest surgical center in central Minnesota is opening its doors to the public on Thursday night.

St. Cloud Hospital is holding an open house at their surgery and simulation center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The interactive, self-guided tour teaches you about surgical careers and the latest in procedures and technology.

In the simulation center, you can check out hands-on 3D anatomy technology and high-tech mannequins with life-like features.

The event is free and no reservation is required. The hospital asks that you park in the South Ramp and use the Surgery Entrance.