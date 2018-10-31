St. Cloud Hospital Dresses its Littlest Patients for Halloween

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit today by dressing up the youngest in their care.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) have been dressed up in a handmade costume with a crocheted hat.

Volunteers through the March of Dimes foundation helped create the costumes. March of Dimes works to advocate for the health of moms and babies.

CentraCare Health posted on its Facebook page six babies currently in the NICU dressed up in costume. All babies pictured were born between mid-August to late-October.