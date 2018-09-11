ST. CLOUD -- Seventeen years ago, one of the most pivotal moments in our nation's history took place, and dozens gathered at the St. Cloud Police Station to remember September 11th, 2001.

St. Cloud held its 17th annual "Day to Remember" event on the steps outside the police station Tuesday. Speakers included Mayor Dave Kleis , Police Cheif Blair Anderson and Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel , among others.

Kleis started the event by reminding everyone gathered why they were there.

"The attacks resulted in a loss of life of 2,996 people. We honor the memories of those who tragically died on that day."

Anderson followed the mayor, calling on everyone to live as our founders intended.

"Keep enjoying and cherishing your freedom. Keep living your lives, as Americans always have since the revolution, freely."

At the end of the ceremony, the crowd assembled on the police station's steps and joined together in singing "God Bless America".

On September 11th, 2001 Islamic terrorists associated with al-Qaeda hijacked four airlines, using them in attacks against the United States. From the two trade towers in New York, to the Pentagon and the attempt foiled by the passengers on Flight 93.

The attacks killed 2,996 people, wounding over 6,000 more. The resulting War on Terror is the longest armed conflict in America's history.