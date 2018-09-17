St. Cloud Hits 90 Degrees Twice Over the Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- It was hot over the weekend with 90-degree temperatures both days in St. Cloud.

We hit 91 on Saturday and 90 Sunday. However, we didn't set a record either day.

It was our 12th and 13th days this year with highs in the 90s.

We average 11 a year here in St. Cloud.

The mercury climbed to 89 degrees Sunday in Brainerd, beating a record of 82 set in 2015.

The National Weather Service says the average high for Brainerd this time of year is 69.

International Falls also hit a record Sunday with 87 degrees. That beats a record 85 degrees set in 1922. A temperature of 65 is average in International Falls for Sunday.

A cold front Sunday night has brought readings down to a more typical range.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.