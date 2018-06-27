St. Cloud Historic Neighborhood To Show Off Green Thumb

ST. CLOUD -- Enjoy the beauty and aroma of nature in a St. Cloud neighborhood.

Homeowners of the Highbanks Historic Neighborhood is holding their first Garden Tour Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mary Mathews is one of the board members of the South Side University Neighborhood Association. She says the gardens correspond with the homeowners personality.

Some of them are quirky, some are more of a meditation garden, so you'll get a feel for the people who created them. You will also have a chance to meet the homeowner and talk about what went into creating their garden.

The tour features six home gardens. Mathews says the neighborhood use to hold annual home tours, but when that faded they decided to highlight their gardens.

The idea of the garden tour surfaced from the residents who all love gardening. They thought inside of inviting people in their homes, why not invite them into their yards and gardens.

Tickets for the tour are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and can be found at Lunds & Byerlys, Coborn's on Cooper Avenue or at the tour.