St. Cloud Fugitive Arrested After Taunting Authorities

MICHIGAN CITY, IN -- A fugitive from St. Cloud who had been on the run for five months is back in custody after she was found several states away.

The Twin Cities Apprehension Team says 31-year-old Tiesha Moore was taken into custody in Michigan City, Indiana Monday after taunting authorities on social media that she would never be caught. TCAT agents say Moore was arrested less than 24 hours after posting to their Facebook page.

Agents say Moore had 16 arrest warrants in Minnesota and was listed on the Stearns County's Most Wanted list. She was transferred back to Minnesota and is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

According to the county's Most Wanted website, Moore was wanted on warrants for theft, fraud, check forgery, financial card transaction fraud, DWI and wrongfully obtaining assistance.