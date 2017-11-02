St. Cloud Film Festival Highlights Over 100 Films in One Week

ST. CLOUD -- If you enjoy going to the movies you will have a chance to view over 100 films over the next week around St. Cloud.

The seventh annual St. Cloud Film Festival kicks off Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Festival Director John Scott says it's a way to highlight local and international filmmakers.

"It runs the gambit from local stuff and we get students from Toronto, California the United Kingdom and everywhere."

Several of the films this weekend are either nominated or will soon be nominated for an Oscar.

Scott says as far as the festival goes, they try to change things up each year.

"It really depends on what is submitted each year. We add some events, we take some away so it does change each year a little bit."

Venues playing the films include Pioneer Place, The Red Carpet, Marcus Theatres and St. Cloud State University. The first film will be shown at 1:00 p.m. at Pioneer Place.