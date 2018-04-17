St. Cloud East Side Target Remodel Soon Underway

ST. CLOUD -- Renovations to the east side St. Cloud Target store will soon be underway.

Spokeswoman Jacqueline DeBuse says Target plans to invest billions of dollars into remodeling more than 1,000 stores across the country by the end of 2020.

Elements to the St. Cloud store on Lincoln Avenue include enhanced merchandise presentations throughout the store, updated decor, new lighting and fixtures, a remodeled food & beverage department, updated Order Pickup and Guest Service counter for easier and faster pickup for online orders and private nursing rooms added to the fitting room area.

The project is expected to be completed later this summer.