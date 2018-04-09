St. Cloud Cracks the Top 10 for Snowiest April’s on Record

ST. CLOUD -- We officially had 1.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud Sunday. That brings us to 8.8 inches of snow for the month of April. This is now the 10th snowiest April on record in St. Cloud.

Top 10 snowiest Aprils:

1). 2013 -- 24.4"

2). 1928 -- 15.6"

3). 2002 -- 15.3"

4). 2014 -- 12.0"

5). 1950 -- 11.1"

6). 2008 -- 10.9"

7). 1909 -- 10.0"

8). 1953 -- 9.4"

9). 1991 -- 9.4"

10). 2018 -- 8.8"

For the whole season, we've had 56.7 inches of snow, which is 12.8 inches above normal.

Some of the biggest snowfall amounts in Minnesota Sunday were in Luverne and Madison where they had six inches, Worthington 5.3, and Granite Falls five inches.