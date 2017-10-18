St. Cloud Council Member to Propose Limiting Refugees

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) _ A St. Cloud City Council member plans to propose a moratorium on refugee resettlement.

Jeff Johnson says he's concerned about ``the overall quality of life'' for St. Cloud residents and wants to limit refugee resettlement until the city gets more information about the number of people moving to the city and the cost to taxpayers.

Several council members say Johnson's proposal is off base because resettlement is not the city's responsibility. The number of refugees admitted into the U.S. is determined by the federal government.