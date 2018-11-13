St. Cloud Compost Site, Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon

ST. CLOUD -- If you still have some yard waste that you want to get rid of under that layer of snow out there, this is the last week to do it in St. Cloud.

The city's compost site will close for the season at the end of the week. Hours are Tuesday from noon until 6:00 p.m., Thursday from noon until 6:00 p.m., Friday from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Also, this coming Monday will be the last day city crews will be collecting yard waste bags.