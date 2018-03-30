St. Cloud Compost Site Opens, Yard Waste Collection Starts Monday
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's compost site will open Monday, the same day the city will start picking up yard waste.
The city will collect the yard waste from city bags every Monday.
The hours for the compost site will be, weather permitting:
- Monday Noon - 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday Noon - 6:00 p.m.
- Wednesday Closed
- Thursday Noon - 6:00 p.m.
- Friday 1:00p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
You'll need a permit, which will be available at city hall during regular hours. Call the public works department at 320-650-2900 for more information.