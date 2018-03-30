St. Cloud Compost Site Opens, Yard Waste Collection Starts Monday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's compost site will open Monday, the same day the city will start picking up yard waste.

The city will collect the yard waste from city bags every Monday.

The hours for the compost site will be, weather permitting:

Monday Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday Closed

Thursday Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Friday 1:00p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.