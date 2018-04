ST. CLOUD -- With the expected snow storm this weekend, St. Cloud has decided to close the city's compost site Saturday.

The site will reopen on Monday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Any questions you can call Public Works at 320-650-2900.

The projected storm has also delayed the opening of the Sartell Compost site. The site was expect to open Saturday, but has now been moved until April 21st at 8:00 a.m.