St. Cloud Clinic to Hold Free Head Lice Treatments

ST. CLOUD -- While many of us will be thinking about Easter eggs over the next week, Lice Clinics of America says you should also be thinking about head lice eggs.

Rainya Strack is the Clinical Nurse for the St. Cloud branch. She says with families getting together for spring break and Easter the risk of head lice tends to grow.

"This is mainly prevention time and a time to catch up on lice cases from the start of the school year. There is a lot of people still battling their lice case."

Lice Clinics of America are holding their 3rd Annual Head Lice Egg Hunt Saturday to help provide proper lice treatment for the community.

Strack says while head lice is more common in kids, adults are just as much at risk to catch the bug.

"Six to twelve million kids across the United States in any given year are infected with head lice. It happens from head to head contact and sharing any head accessories like headbands or hats."

Strack says head lice eggs tend to stick to your scalp right at the base of your hair. She says even shaving your head may not fully get rid of them.