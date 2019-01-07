St. Cloud City Council Gets New President, 2 New Council Members

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's city council has a new leader and two new members. Longtime council member Jeff Goerger has been named the Council President once again.

Goerger was first elected to the council in 2005 and he's spent a total of 11 years as a council member. He says he's not sure but he's spent at least four, and maybe as many as six, of those years as the president.

He says under his leadership he wants to bring a sense of fairness to his fellow council members and the city staff.

I want to make sure that everybody gets an equal amount of time to speak and say their peace. I don't want to allow anybody to dominate our meetings. I want to be respectful of everybody's opinions and concerns and I want the public to know that we're running an efficient form of government that's fair and listens to their concerns.

Council members Dave Masters, Steve Laraway, and Mike Conway Photo: Jim Maurice, WJON

At Monday night's meeting St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis also swore-in one new council member, Mike Conway who won the election for an open seat in Ward 4.

The other new council member is Paul Brandmire in Ward 3. He was absent from the meeting but was sworn in on the first of the year.

Conway and Brandmire are just the 238th and 239th city council members in the city's 163-year history.

Council members Dave Masters and Steve Laraway also took the Oath of Office on Monday night after winning re-election bids back in November.