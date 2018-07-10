St. Cloud City Council Candidates: Steve Laraway

ST. CLOUD -- Three people are running to be the St. Cloud city council representative for Ward 2, which is primarily the east side of town. WJON news is introducing you to each of the candidates this week.

Tuesday we hear from incumbent Steve Laraway. He was appointed to fill an open seat four years ago and then was elected to the position two years later.

He says he wants to continue to serve on the council so he can help strengthen our neighborhoods and work on economic development, especially on the east side.

We've been working very hard to seek some growth on the east side, some economic development. We've got a few things that haven't finished but we're going to continue to work hard on those.

Laraway says some of the things that are going well in town right now are the redevelopment of the Lake George area and in turn the creation of the Summertime By George concert series. And, he says we've come a long way in building unity in the community.

Laraway says he brings a lot of experience to the table having served over 30 years as a community leader on various boards and organizations.