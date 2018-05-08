St. Cloud Charter School Responds To Parent Protest

"The administration and Board of the St. Cloud Math and Science Academy are in the process of working with parents and guardians to address issues that lead to Monday's demonstration. It appears the majority of the concerns raised are a result of rumors and inaccurate information regarding certain incidents. Unfortunately, the Academy is unable to share details regarding these incidents due to state and federal date privacy laws. To the extent the Academy can share information, the Administration and Board will continue efforts to work with families in an attempt to address any concerns. As for the allegations that were made during the demonstration, the Academy's Administration and Board deny that any student or personnel issue was handled in an inappropriate or discriminatory manner. The Academy is committed to fostering a respectful and safe learning and working environment for all students and employees."