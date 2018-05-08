St. Cloud Charter School Responds To Parent Protest
ST. CLOUD -- A day after parents voiced concerns with administration at a St. Cloud Charter School, the school has a response.
A large crowd protested in front of the St. Cloud Math and Science Academy Monday calling for the school board to make immediate internal changes.
In a statement Tuesday Principal Tammy Bengston responded to the events stating:
"The administration and Board of the St. Cloud Math and Science Academy are in the process of working with parents and guardians to address issues that lead to Monday's demonstration. It appears the majority of the concerns raised are a result of rumors and inaccurate information regarding certain incidents. Unfortunately, the Academy is unable to share details regarding these incidents due to state and federal date privacy laws. To the extent the Academy can share information, the Administration and Board will continue efforts to work with families in an attempt to address any concerns. As for the allegations that were made during the demonstration, the Academy's Administration and Board deny that any student or personnel issue was handled in an inappropriate or discriminatory manner. The Academy is committed to fostering a respectful and safe learning and working environment for all students and employees."
Board Chair Mary White extended an invitation to the parents at the protest to come to their next board meeting on May 23rd to voice their concerns.
The St. Cloud Math and Science Academy is a STEM school for students in Kindergarten through 5th grade.