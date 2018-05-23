St. Cloud Catholic Charities 2nd in March Campaign Competition

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities of St. Cloud raised more money and took in more food than all but one other food shelf in Minnesota.

Minnesota FoodShare recognized the top 20 drives across the state during their annual luncheon. The special March campaign was started to re-stock food shelves after the donations from the holidays are depleted.

Steve Pareja, Executive Director of Catholic Charities says events like "Pack the Porches" make a huge difference.

"Events like Pack the Porches and food drives done by local church made a huge impact in the amount of food and funds we were able to collect."

The money and food raised are to support food shelf missions during their busiest months, July and August.

Channel One Supplemental Food Shelf in Rochester took the top spot out of 284 shelves.