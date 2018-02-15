St. Cloud Area Teams Competing At State Dance Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- The best dance teams in the state will be competing this weekend at Target Center in Minneapolis. The State Girls Dance Team Tournament is Friday and Saturday.

The Jazz competition is Friday. Local teams competing include Sartell-St. Stephen, ROCORI, and St. Cloud Cathedral in Class "AA".

The High Kick competition is on Saturday. In Class "AA" the local teams are Sartell-St. Stephen, ROCORI and St. Cloud Cathedral. Sartell-St. Stephen is the defending state champion, and they are looking their fourth High Kick title. In Class "AAA" St. Cloud Tech will be competing.