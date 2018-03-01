St. Cloud Area Swimmers, Divers Prepare for State Meet

UNDATED -- The State High School Boys' Swimming and Diving Meet is this weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

The diving preliminaries are Thursday, the swimming preliminaries are Friday, and both the swimming and diving finals are on Saturday.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice team after being named the MSHSL Section 3A Champions. Photo courtesy of NaDean Schroeder

Sauk Rapids-Rice qualifiers are:

-- 200 yard medley relay

-- 200 yard freestyle relay

-- 400 yard freestyle relay

-- Ryan Kawlewski in the 200 yard freestyle, and the 500 yard freestyle

-- Dylan Maanum in the 200 yard IM, and the 100 yard butterfly

-- Kayden Daniels in the 500 yard freestyle, and the 100 yard freestyle

-- Thomas Daniels in the 100 yard butterfly

-- Isaac Freese in the 100 yard breaststroke

-- Jack Grabinski in the 1 meter diving

On the podium with Jack Grabinski in first place. He won Section Diving and was named the Section Diver of the Year. Photo Courtesy of NaDean Schroeder

Sartell-St. Stephen qualifiers are:

-- 200 yard medley relay

-- 200 yard freestyle relay

-- 400 yard freestyle relay

-- Cooper Larson 200 yard freestyle, and the 100 yard freestyle

-- Mack Sathre in the 200 yard IM, and the 100 yard breaststroke

-- Garrit VanSurksum in the 50 yard freestyle, and the 100 yard freestyle

-- Dylan Plemel in the 50 yard freestyle, and the 100 yard freestyle

-- Logan Jesperson in the 100 yard butterfly

-- Brannon Bjork in the 100 yard backstroke

-- Tristen Nies in the100 yard breaststroke

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys swimming and diving team. Photo courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen high school

ROCORI qualifiers are:

Rick Ruhland in the 500 yard freestyle