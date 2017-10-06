St. Cloud Area Stores Open, Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Thinkstock

UNDATED - The now annual debate over whether retail stores should be open on Thanksgiving is starting to heat up for this year.

Here's a list of stores in the St. Cloud metro area that have announced they plan to be closed on the holiday, according to the website BestBlackFriday.com .

- Burlington

- Cabela's

- DSW

- H & M

- Harbor Freight

- Hobby Lobby

- Home Depot

- HomeGoods

- JoAnn Fabric and Crafts

- La-Z-Boy

- Mattress Firm

- Office Depot and OfficeMax

- Petco

- PetSmart

- Pier 1 Imports

- Sam's Club

- Sportsman's Warehouse

- Staples

- The Original Mattress Factory

- TJ Maxx

Here's a list of stores in the St. Cloud metro area that are planning on being open on Thanksgiving day, according to the website theBlackFriday.com .

- Target at 6:00 p.m.

- Best Buy at 5:00 p.m.

- Kohl's at 6:00 p.m.

- Macy's at 5:00 p.m.

- JCPenney at 3:00 p.m.

- Sears at 6:00 p.m.

- Old Navy at 4:00 p.m.

- Shopko at 4:00 p.m.

- Family Dollar (check local store hours)

- Dick's Sporting Goods at 6:00 p.m.

- Walgreen's at 8:00 a.m.

- five below at 6:00 p.m.

- Dollar General at 7:00 a.m.

- Michael's at 6:00 p.m.