St. Cloud Area Stores Open, Closed on Thanksgiving Day
UNDATED - The now annual debate over whether retail stores should be open on Thanksgiving is starting to heat up for this year.
Here's a list of stores in the St. Cloud metro area that have announced they plan to be closed on the holiday, according to the website BestBlackFriday.com.
- Burlington
- Cabela's
- DSW
- H & M
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JoAnn Fabric and Crafts
- La-Z-Boy
- Mattress Firm
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Sam's Club
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- Staples
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
Here's a list of stores in the St. Cloud metro area that are planning on being open on Thanksgiving day, according to the website theBlackFriday.com.
- Target at 6:00 p.m.
- Best Buy at 5:00 p.m.
- Kohl's at 6:00 p.m.
- Macy's at 5:00 p.m.
- JCPenney at 3:00 p.m.
- Sears at 6:00 p.m.
- Old Navy at 4:00 p.m.
- Shopko at 4:00 p.m.
- Family Dollar (check local store hours)
- Dick's Sporting Goods at 6:00 p.m.
- Walgreen's at 8:00 a.m.
- five below at 6:00 p.m.
- Dollar General at 7:00 a.m.
- Michael's at 6:00 p.m.