St. Cloud Area Job Fair on Deck for Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- Are you looking for a new job? If so, you can start your search at the St. Cloud Area Job Fair.

The job fair will be Tuesday at River's Edge Convention Center from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Over 100 employers will be featured at the event.

Some tips if you plan to attend, dress your best to make a good first impression, know your skills and don't ask about salary or benefits but rather focus on the company and available positions.

The job fair is free to attend. If you'd like more tips follow the link below.