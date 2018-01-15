St. Cloud Area Gas Prices Rise in Recent Weeks

ST. CLOUD -- Gas prices in the St. Cloud area have jumped 10-15 cents a gallon in recent weeks to an average of $2.40 a gallon. That's about a dime higher than this time last year.

Prices typically are lower in the winter months due to less demand as people travel less. But, AAA spokeswoman Gail Weinholzer says the reason behind the slightly higher prices is twofold. First, OPEC is holding firm on extended production cuts and secondly, commodity prices like crude oil are faring well on Wall Street.

Weinholzer doesn't expect any major price increases in the near future.

When the industry begins the switch to summer-blend fuels this spring, Weinholzer says prices will likely increase along with the summer travel season.