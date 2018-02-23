UPDATE: One Person Dies in St. Cloud Apartment Fire

ST. CLOUD -- One person has now died from their injuries in an apartment fire in St. Cloud.

The incident happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. Thursday at 1521 Sherburne Drive, in an upper floor apartment.

St. Cloud Fire Marshal Michael Post says the victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where they later died. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The blaze caused about $60,000 worth of damages in only one unit of the apartment complex. The cause of the fire was an unattended cigarette.