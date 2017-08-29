St. Cloud Airport to Get Flights to New Luxury Florida Resort
ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is hoping to provide you with both a flight, and a home soon enough.
The airline who announced in June that it would be flying from St. Cloud to Punta Gorda airport, announced Tuesday they're building a new luxury resort complex.
Sunseeker Resorts will be on 20 acres of waterfront in Port Charlotte, Florida, just north of Punta Gorda. Units range in price from a one-bedroom at $650,000 to three-bedrooms for $1.1 million.
The resort will feature stores, a marina, and what Allegiant calls the largest private pool in North America. If you're in the market for one of these condos, you'll even get your own concierge.
Flights to your future vacation home will be offered two times a week starting November 15th.