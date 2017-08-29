St. Cloud Airport to Get Flights to New Luxury Florida Resort

ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is hoping to provide you with both a flight, and a home soon enough.

The airline who announced in June that it would be flying from St. Cloud to Punta Gorda airport, announced Tuesday they're building a new luxury resort complex.

Sunseeker Resorts will be on 20 acres of waterfront in Port Charlotte, Florida, just north of Punta Gorda. Units range in price from a one-bedroom at $650,000 to three-bedrooms for $1.1 million.

The resort will feature stores, a marina, and what Allegiant calls the largest private pool in North America. If you're in the market for one of these condos, you'll even get your own concierge.