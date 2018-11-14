St. Ben’s and St. John’s Rank as Top Schools for Studying Abroad

COLLEGEVILLE/ST. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University continues to be a top school for students looking to study abroad during their college careers.

For the 14th year in a row, St. Ben's and St. John's are ranked among the top institutions nationally for the total number of students who study abroad.

The annual report, Open Doors 2018, was done by the Institution of International Education in partnership with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Both St. Ben's and St. John's ranked #2 among four-year institutions for having 365 students who studied abroad in a mid-length program during the 2016-2017 school year. Also, both schools came in at #3 for having 555 students study abroad during the same school year. St. Ben's and St. John's have ranked among the top six schools nationally for this category over the past 14 years.

For short-term study abroad programs, St. Ben's and St. John's ranked #2 with 201 students studying abroad in 2016-2017.

The report says about 65.5% of all St. Ben's and St, John's students are expected to study abroad before they graduate.

Both institutions offer 18 semester-long study abroad programs and 14 short-term study abroad programs for students to consider.