St. Ben’s and St. John’s Announce Fine Arts Series Line-up

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE -- The arts will once again be a focus this fall at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University.

The institutions have announced their line-up for their 2018-19 Fine Arts Series. Tanya Gertz is the Executive Director of the Fine Arts Series. She says this season is going be bold and world class.

"We really do aim to live out that every show is filled with a sense of wow and awh for people in whatever the genre is."

The series kicks off September 8 with the Passing Zone, a group of talented jugglers.

The next act on September 22 is going to be a Japanese drumming group. Gertz says it will be a very interactive show for the audience.

"We have the TaikoProject, it's Japanese drumming with very high energy, big show and an incredible experience as a whole."

In all, the series will feature 19 shows and will run from September through April.

Gertz says a couple performances are more for adults than kids.

"We have Storm Large which has a sultry, stunning, bold voice. And we have Frankenstein, which is Mary Shelley's original to celebrate the 200th year of it being written."

All shows will either be at the Benedicta Arts Center at St. Ben's or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theatre at St. John's.